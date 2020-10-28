Sections
Arvind Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case filed by BJP MP in 2016

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:53 IST

By ANI,

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the year 2016.

Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency has alleged that Kejriwal had made a defamatory statement, under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja on Wednesday acquitted Kejriwal in the matter. The Delhi Chief Minister himself was present in the court while the judgment was passed.



Bidhuri in his defamation case told the court that Kejriwal’s statements had maligned his image.

He claimed that during the interview, Kejriwal had falsely said that “serious” criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri, but the Delhi Police were not taking action against him.

He also claimed that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement.

The Delhi Chief Minister was also summoned as an accused by the court earlier under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC, and later granted bail.

