Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal calls crucial meet to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal calls crucial meet to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi over the past few days has witnessed a slight rise in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state registered 1,544 cases- the highest single day tally in over a month.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The review meeting will take place at 11am on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday called a high level meeting to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the national capital amid the rising number of infections.

The meeting will take place at 11am and will be attended by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary Vijay Dev and other officials of the state’s health department.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Delhi over the past few days has witnessed a slight rise in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state registered 1,544 cases- the highest single day tally in over a month.

The total number of cases in the national capital are over 161,000 and the death toll stands at 4330, according to the union health ministry’s dashboard. As many as 147,743 people have recovered from the infection till now.



Also read: How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era

Meanwhile, 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.2 million. The total cases include 7,07,267 active cases 2,467,758 discharges and nearly 60,000 deaths.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer, Deepika, Sandip is not Dawood
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali
Aug 26, 2020 11:54 IST
Cops, protesters clash for 3rd night over black man’s shooting in Wisconsin
Aug 26, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.