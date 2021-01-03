Arvind Kejriwal lauds scientists, doctors after approval to 2 Covid-19 vaccines

Sections
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The approval was granted by the DCGI following the recommendation by the Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that approval for the emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Congratulating the countrymen, Kejriwal saluted the scientists and doctors for the achievement.

“Congratulations to all the countrymen. Approval by DCGI to emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The approval was granted by the DCGI following the recommendation by the Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).



Union health minister Harsh Vardhan termed it a “watershed moment in India’s battle against Covid-19”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also welcomed the move, saying it will “help intensify and strengthen the fight against the pandemic in the region”.

“The use of vaccines in prioritised populations, along with continued implementations of other public health measures and community participation will be important in reducing the impact of Covid-19,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Pfizer had also applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on December 4 but not much progress has been made on it after that.

