Arvind Kejriwal launches online OPD appointment system for child and mother healthcare hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually launched a mobile app and online Outpatient Department (OPD) appointment system of Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya on Monday.

“Around 10,000 deliveries happen at this hospital in a year. Its capacity will be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds,” said CM Kejriwal during the launch.

Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya is a 106-bedded hospital located in south west Delhi’s Dabri to provide mother and child healthcare services. The hospital has a campus of 10,470 square meter with hostel and staff accommodation facilities, says Delhi government’s website.

This is the first hospital established by the Delhi government to provide mother and child healthcare services in an ‘integrated way’, according to the website.