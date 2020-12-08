Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot meet farmers at Delhi Tourism's Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial during ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday put under house arrest by the police after his visit to the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws at the national capital’s Singh border on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet.