Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP
Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:53 IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday put under house arrest by the police after his visit to the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws at the national capital’s Singh border on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet.