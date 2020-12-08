Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP

Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday put under house arrest by the police after his visit to the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws at the...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot meet farmers at Delhi Tourism's Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial during ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday put under house arrest by the police after his visit to the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws at the national capital’s Singh border on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP
Dec 08, 2020 10:53 IST
Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up at Delhi borders; police patrol marketplaces
Dec 08, 2020 10:28 IST
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
Dec 08, 2020 10:04 IST
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after his visit to farmers
Dec 08, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP
Dec 08, 2020 10:53 IST
In Chhattisgarh, Congress urges people to support Bharat Bandh
Dec 08, 2020 10:47 IST
Thai demonstrators plan protest against Royal defamation law
Dec 08, 2020 10:41 IST
Shanaya Kapoor looks fresh and fabulous in off-white top, gharara set
Dec 08, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.