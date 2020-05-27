Arvind Kejriwal thanks Covid-19 warriors, shares their stories on social media

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked all those who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and shared their stories on Twitter.

He said doctors, nurses, police, civil defense volunteers, and many others are working day and night without caring for their lives.

Kejriwal called them the real heroes of Delhi.

“Most of us are locked in our homes during the Covid epidemic. But some Delhiites are serving the people of the city and the country. The entire Delhi salutes these #DilliKeHeroes. I will begin sharing the stories of such heroes on social media from today,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a video posted by Kejriwal on Twitter, Vijay Yadav, a cook at the Delhi government’s food distribution centre, asked if people like him go back home, who will feed 30-35,000 people daily? Rajendra, a civil defense volunteer associated with food distribution in the hunger relief centres in the national capital, said he feels proud to be working for the people of Delhi.

Narrating her story in the video, a nurse at the LNJP hospital said she worked for 14 days in shifts without any leave.

Dr Ajit, the nodal officer at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, said, “I have not gone home in the past two months. I am in the hospital only and all our necessities are being taken care of. We reach our hotel at around 2 am and come back on duty in the morning at around 7-8 am.” He also served as the head of the cardiac surgery department at the hospital.