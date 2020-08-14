Sections
Home / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

“On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India,” the party said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The interaction by Kejriwal on Saturday will be carried out through an online session. (PTI file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing AAP volunteers from across the country on Independence Day.

The interaction by Kejriwal on Saturday will be carried out through an online session.

 

“On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India,” the party said in a statement.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lock Up movie review: A predictable but engaging investigative thriller
Aug 14, 2020 15:02 IST
Renuka Shahane: Social media bullying is soul crushing
Aug 14, 2020 14:59 IST
Tropical storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.