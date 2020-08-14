Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The interaction by Kejriwal on Saturday will be carried out through an online session. (PTI file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing AAP volunteers from across the country on Independence Day.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India,” the party said in a statement.