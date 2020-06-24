Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to restore old system of checking Covid-19 patients

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restore the old system of assessing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at their residence.

“Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I wud urge Centre and LG not to tinker wid it and restore it back,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Delhi government had formalised a new health assessment protocol on Monday, which said that new patients of the coronavirus disease had to visit a testing site to get themselves checked. The revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) further said that the patients will be examined by a medical officer at the testing site to assess the severity of illness.

This, the Delhi government said, requires special ambulances and more medical staff, something the authorities say are short in number.

“There is a lot of panic among people because of the new guidelines. Earlier, they tried to stop home isolation and a consensus on continuing it was reached after a lot of dialogue. Now, (there is) this new guideline... why should a Covid-19 patient be made to stand in a queue at a quarantine centre? I have written to the L-G to continue with the earlier system of the medical team visiting the home of coronavirus patients instead,” Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The revised guidelines were announced after an order on home isolation by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was modified.In view of the surge in the coronavirus cases, the Lt Governor had last week ordered mandatory institutional quarantine. The move was opposed by the AAP government.

The new SOPs say that the assessment centre will decide about the clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities.Simultaneously, physical assessment will also be done whether adequate facilities for home isolation like minimum of two rooms and a separate toilet exists so that family members and neighbours are protected, and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, the order said.

The new rules led to such chaos that at least three of the 11 districts of Delhi have not been able to adopt the protocol since they have too many new cases to handle, officials from these districts told HT on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.