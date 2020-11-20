Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / As Covid-19 cases increase, Delhi government to start a door-to-door survey today

As Covid-19 cases increase, Delhi government to start a door-to-door survey today

The objective of the survey is to screen people, encourage more tests and keep record of high-risk individuals which include elderly people, pregnant women and people with co-morbidities, senior government officials said.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The survey will cover all 4,500-odd containment zones, as well as several areas outside containment zones, that have a high caseload. (AP)

The Delhi government will start a door-to-door survey on Friday in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

The survey will cover all 4,500-odd containment zones, as well as several areas outside containment zones, that have a high caseload.

The objective of the survey is to screen people, encourage more tests and keep record of high-risk individuals which include elderly people, pregnant women and people with co-morbidities, senior government officials said.

On Friday, the survey is likely to start in at least three out of 11 revenue districts in the city and then extend to all 11 by the weekend, said senior government officials.

Also Read: Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal deem increased fine necessary to create effective Covid-19 deterrence

Around 9,500 teams of government health official and civic agency employees will conduct the survey, including 3,000 such teams which are already engaged in a similar survey presently confined only to areas demarcated as containment zones, senior government officials said.

The survey was directed by union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday in his meeting with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Shah had also directed that tests should be doubled in the capital in light of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
Nov 20, 2020 09:53 IST
14, including 6 children, die in road accident in UP’s Pratapgarh
Nov 20, 2020 10:52 IST
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

As Covid-19 cases increase, Delhi government to start a door-to-door survey today
Nov 20, 2020 11:08 IST
Covid-19 patients may be most infectious during first week after symptom onset: Study
Nov 20, 2020 11:06 IST
Delhi: Boy shoots sister for chatting with friend on WhatsApp
Nov 20, 2020 11:01 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin urges Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal
Nov 20, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.