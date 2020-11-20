As Covid-19 cases increase, Delhi government to start a door-to-door survey today

The survey will cover all 4,500-odd containment zones, as well as several areas outside containment zones, that have a high caseload. (AP)

The Delhi government will start a door-to-door survey on Friday in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

The objective of the survey is to screen people, encourage more tests and keep record of high-risk individuals which include elderly people, pregnant women and people with co-morbidities, senior government officials said.

On Friday, the survey is likely to start in at least three out of 11 revenue districts in the city and then extend to all 11 by the weekend, said senior government officials.

Around 9,500 teams of government health official and civic agency employees will conduct the survey, including 3,000 such teams which are already engaged in a similar survey presently confined only to areas demarcated as containment zones, senior government officials said.

The survey was directed by union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday in his meeting with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Shah had also directed that tests should be doubled in the capital in light of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.