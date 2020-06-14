As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday

A medical attendant walks pasts a display board showing details of the numbers of beds and coronavirus patients, at LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday over the Covid-19 situation Delhi.

The meeting will take place at 11 am on Sunday, a statement from the Home Minister’s office said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and officials of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) are going to be present in the meeting. Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, and other senior officers will also attend.

On Saturday, Delhi added 2,134 new coronavirus disease cases, the second highest number of cases it has added in a 24-hour period (the highest was on Friday, 2,137).

The situation in Delhi came up during a review meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday. Shah and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was present in the meeting.

PM Modi will meet chief ministers of different states on June 16 and 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in their respective states. The meeting with Kejriwal will take place on June 17 along with chief ministers of those states that are seeing a sharp rise in the number of cases.

With the fresh spike in cases, Delhi’s tally crossed the 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases,the highest single-day spike in the national capital.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours (between Friday and Saturday).

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, a health bulletin from Delhi health department said on Saturday.