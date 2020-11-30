Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / As daily Covid-19 cases decline, 10k+ hospital beds free in Delhi

As daily Covid-19 cases decline, 10k+ hospital beds free in Delhi

On Monday, Delhi reported 3,726 new cases and 108 deaths due to Covid-19. The number of deaths in a single day crossed the 100-mark again after five days, with 108 fatalities on the day.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:57 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Of 50,670 tests conducted on Sunday, more than half (52.6%) used the more accurate RT-PCR method, and of the total samples collected, 7.35% tested positive. (HT Photo)

With the Delhi government having increased the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 and the number of daily cases on the decline, 10,596 Covid-19 beds were vacant in hospitals across the city, according to Monday’s health bulletin.

On Monday, Delhi reported 3,726 new cases and 108 deaths due to Covid-19. The number of deaths in a single day crossed the 100-mark again after five days, with 108 fatalities on the day. Even as tests dropped on Monday’s bulletin, which logs data from the previous day, on account of the weekend, the positivity rate stayed lower than 8%, in a sign that the third wave of infections may be on the wane in the Capital.

Of 50,670 tests conducted on Sunday, more than half (52.6%) used the more accurate RT-PCR method, and of the total samples collected, 7.35% tested positive.

This is the first time since the cheaper and faster alternative rapid antigen test had been deployed in mid-June that the ratio has tipped in favour of RT-PCR tests.



“An RT-PCR is a much more sensitive test, and is likely to pick up more cases than the rapid antigen test. It is good that the government is scaling up the molecular tests, but there will always be some people — especially those asymptomatic — who will get missed out. The best way to prevent infections is to assume everyone has it and behave accordingly — wear masks, maintain social distance, and wash hands frequently. There could be an increase in cases as the temperature drop because people are likely to huddle up indoors increasing the opportunity for transmission,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology and infectious disease at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The overall number of hospitalisations on Sunday dropped to 8,098 across hospitals in the Capital. As on Monday evening, only 43% of all Covid-19 beds were occupied and almost 70% of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied, as per the government’s Delhi Corona app. The ICU occupancy had gone up to 86%, prompting the government to ask its own hospitals to increase ICU beds as well as reserving 80% ICU beds in around 75 big hospitals in the city.

“The number of new admissions have started going down, especially those patients arriving in a serious condition,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, Delhi’s largest Covid-19 treatment facility.

“The disease is unpredictable, but with so many people having had the infection, it is unlikely we will see such a huge surge in cases. New cases are likely to be reported from smaller pockets in the city where people haven’t had the infection so far,” he said.

It will take some time for these numbers to reflect in one of the big private hospitals. “Our ICUs are still running at capacity and even the wards are full. This is because we had long waiting lists of people and we get patients referred from smaller centres as well. However, seeing that the number of cases in the city are on the decline, it is likely that we will start seeing the decline in some time too,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis, Shalimar Bagh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 05:46 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 01, 2020 03:11 IST
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
Dec 01, 2020 04:27 IST
MPs want more checks on govt
Dec 01, 2020 03:22 IST

latest news

Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document’s wording
Dec 01, 2020 06:05 IST
Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
Dec 01, 2020 06:02 IST
Americans face new coronavirus restrictions after Thanksgiving
Dec 01, 2020 05:55 IST
Boris Johnson defends ‘tough’ England tiers to buy time for Covid vaccines
Dec 01, 2020 05:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.