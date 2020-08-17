As monsoon intensifies, Delhi to see more rain

Several parts of the city recorded moderate rainfall (7.6mm to 35.5mm) on Monday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 23.2mm, Palam recorded 0.6mm, Lodhi Road recorded 24.3mm and Ridge recorded 6.4mm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi, has issued an orange category warning for Tuesday in Delhi. One or two spells of moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning which can cause minor traffic disruptions, according to RMC. An orange category warning implies that disaster management agencies should prepare to avert any rain or flooding-related disasters.

IMD also issued a red category alert for Tuesday in Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan for Wednesday in east Rajasthan, as the monsoon is likely to intensify over northwest India.

A red category warning implies that disaster management agencies should take action against rain or flooding-related disasters.

Delhi had a 13% monsoon deficit as on Monday morning, considered to be normal by IMD. “We are also expecting some heavy spells of rain in certain parts of Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, the rain is likely to be in the moderate category. The monsoon trough is south of Delhi. For the next three or four days, it’s likely to oscillate near Delhi. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are bringing in a lot of moisture. There is also a cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh. The combination of these factors will bring rain to the entire northwestern region till August 20,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

There is low pressure over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Chhattisgarh and southeast Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and weaken during the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough is active and is south of its normal position (Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal). It is very likely to be active and near the normal /south of its normal position during the next four or five days.

The convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over the plains of northwest India is likely to further strengthen August 18 onwards. A fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around August 19. It is likely to become further marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Due to these favourable conditions, IMD is expecting enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy showers over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region till August 20, IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

Extremely heavy rain is likely over east Rajasthan on August 18 and 19 and over Uttarakhand on August 18. Widespread and heavy rain is likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during the four or five days.