Home / Delhi News / Travellers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to undergo home quarantine for a week

Travellers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to undergo home quarantine for a week

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Delhi records 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike takes tally to over 23K; death toll climbs to 606: Authorities

