Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone

At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone

With stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana coming to a close and strong winds, Delhi’s improved drastically on Friday, falling from the severe zone to the moderate zone in just two days.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man walks along a forest in Mayur Vihar on a clear day in New Delhi on November 26. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal deterioration but continued to remain in the moderate zone on Saturday morning with the air quality index reading 199 at 7am.

With stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana coming to a close and strong winds, Delhi’s improved drastically on Friday, falling from the severe zone to the moderate zone in just two days.

In fact, the air quality in at least eight stations improved to satisfactory on Friday, a rarity for the city during this time of year.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that Delhi’s overall AQI on Friday was 137, considered to be in the moderate zone. From Wednesday, when the AQI was in the severe category, at 413, it improved to 302 (very poor) on Thursday, according to CPCB recording.

IMD scientist, VK Soni said the air quality is expected to remain between moderate and poor range till November 30, after which it is forecast to deteriorate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 11:10 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 11:00 IST
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Nov 28, 2020 10:16 IST

latest news

Wolfsburg beat Bremen 5-3 as Maradona honored in Bundesliga
Nov 28, 2020 11:11 IST
Newcastle scores 2 late goals, beats Palace 2-0 in EPL
Nov 28, 2020 11:06 IST
Covid-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,51,109
Nov 28, 2020 11:05 IST
Anushka talks about resuming work after baby, striking a balance
Nov 28, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.