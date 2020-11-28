At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone

A man walks along a forest in Mayur Vihar on a clear day in New Delhi on November 26. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal deterioration but continued to remain in the moderate zone on Saturday morning with the air quality index reading 199 at 7am.

With stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana coming to a close and strong winds, Delhi’s improved drastically on Friday, falling from the severe zone to the moderate zone in just two days.

In fact, the air quality in at least eight stations improved to satisfactory on Friday, a rarity for the city during this time of year.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that Delhi’s overall AQI on Friday was 137, considered to be in the moderate zone. From Wednesday, when the AQI was in the severe category, at 413, it improved to 302 (very poor) on Thursday, according to CPCB recording.

IMD scientist, VK Soni said the air quality is expected to remain between moderate and poor range till November 30, after which it is forecast to deteriorate.