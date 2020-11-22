At 262, Delhi’s AQI still in poor zone on Sunday

A boy walks along a railway track amid hazy weather conditions at Nizamuddin in New Delhi on November 20. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) was still in the “poor” category on Sunday at 262 at 6 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be in the “poor” category.

Delhi’s AQI on Sunday morning was marginally higher than Saturday’s overall AQI of 251, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI is set to improve on Sunday due to higher wind speed, which helps pollutants to disperse, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD scientists said the average wind speed is tipped to be up to 16 kilometres per hour (kmph) during the day.

“The AQI will improve during the weekend. It is unlikely to further worsen till Monday (November 23),” said an IMD scientist.

Weather scientists had predicted a cold wave-like condition over Delhi and other parts of north-west India on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 8.5 degrees Celsius (C) --- four degrees below the season’s normal.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees C -- five notches below normal – on Friday.

It was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in November since 2006.