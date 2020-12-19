Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / At 278, Delhi’s AQI remains in poor category

At 278, Delhi’s AQI remains in poor category

On Saturday, the minimum temperature is predicted to be at 4 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky towards afternoon and evening

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi Hindustan Times

A man wrapped in a blanket stands near a pile of burning garbage on a cold day, at Kashmere Gate on Friday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Saturday morning like the previous day. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10am, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) value stood at 278. On Friday, it was at 281.

“Moisture may increase and there may be some clouding on Saturday, because of which air pollution levels may increase marginally but they will hover around “poor” to “very poor” category. Further deterioration is expected in air quality from December 22 due to change in wind direction and speed,” said Vijay Soni, scientist, air quality division, IMD.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the minimum temperature is predicted to be at 4 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky towards afternoon and evening.

After dealing with four consecutive days of a cold spell, Delhi’s maximum temperature increased to 19.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal, on Friday. However, the cold wave continued as the minimum temperature was very low on Friday as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
1st Test Day 3 Live: Wade, Burns take Aussies to 15/0 at end of 1st session
by hindustantimes.com
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi

latest news

NASA while sharing picture of gravitational lensing. It is stunning
by Sanya Budhiraja
NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
‘So proud’: Dolly Parton’s association with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Rajpal Yadav recalls signing 16 films in 1 month
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.