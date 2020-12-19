At 278, Delhi’s AQI remains in poor category

A man wrapped in a blanket stands near a pile of burning garbage on a cold day, at Kashmere Gate on Friday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Saturday morning like the previous day. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10am, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) value stood at 278. On Friday, it was at 281.

“Moisture may increase and there may be some clouding on Saturday, because of which air pollution levels may increase marginally but they will hover around “poor” to “very poor” category. Further deterioration is expected in air quality from December 22 due to change in wind direction and speed,” said Vijay Soni, scientist, air quality division, IMD.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the minimum temperature is predicted to be at 4 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky towards afternoon and evening.

After dealing with four consecutive days of a cold spell, Delhi’s maximum temperature increased to 19.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal, on Friday. However, the cold wave continued as the minimum temperature was very low on Friday as well.