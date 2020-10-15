Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / At 308, Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category today

At 308, Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category today

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor. On Wednesday, the national capital’s AQI was 276 that signified a poor category

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rastrapati Bhawan blanketed by a mild haze, in New Delhi on October 14. (HT file)

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into a very poor category on Thursday after improving marginally the previous day.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Also read: IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi

Delhi’s hourly average AQI at 7 am was 308 on Thursday, which denoted a very poor category.

On Wednesday, the national capital’s AQI was 276 that signified a poor category.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be poor.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre, said that the wind speed was negligible through the night on Wednesday, which would result in Delhi’s AQI to toggle between poor and very poor categories the following day.

“The winds, which were calm through the night, did not allow dispersion of pollution particles in the national capital,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
30 killed as heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Andhra and Telangana
Oct 15, 2020 06:45 IST
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST

latest news

NASA explores ‘bizarre fantasy-like structures’ in the Carina Nebula. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Aditya Narayan says he has finished all his savings, has Rs 18k in account
Oct 15, 2020 08:21 IST
At 308, Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category today
Oct 15, 2020 08:18 IST
Schools, cinemas, religious gatherings resume today: All you need to know
Oct 15, 2020 08:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.