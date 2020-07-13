At 97.8%, govt schools score best- ever results in CBSE Class 12 exams

The CBSE Class 12 results announced on Monday showed that Delhi government schools improved their performance further, beating private schools fifth year in a row.

The pass percentage of government schools improved from 94.2% last year to 97.8% this year. The overall percentage, including both government and private schools, in CBSE’s Class 12 exams has improved by 5.38 percentage points this year compared to 2019. Government school results were 5.9 percentage points higher than private schools’ in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi government schools results and tweeted, “Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE Class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. It’s historic. Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers. Proud of you all.”

Sharing the data of Delhi government schools’ performance in CBSE Class 12 exams in the last five years, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, “Over the past 5 years, we at Delhi government schools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been focusing on school education ever since they came to power in 2015. The pass percentage of the first batch of Class 12 students under the AAP government was 85.9% in 2016. It has improved over the years to 88.2% (2017), 90.6% (2018) and 94.24% (2019).

Several principals of Delhi government schools said that their results have also improved this year. A principal of a government co-ed school in Lajpat Nagar who wished to remain anonymous said that the pass percentage of their school was 97%, five percentage points higher than last year. “We prepared throughout the year for the exams. All our visually impaired students have passed the exams with first division,” he said.

Another principal of a government school in Rohini who requested anonymity said that their school’s result has significantly improved in the Science stream. “We had requested the Delhi Technical University (DTU), under an outreach programme, to help our science students. For the first time, our Science topper has scored 94.6% this year,” he said.