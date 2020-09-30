Sections
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: Security vigil tightened in Delhi

A senior police officer said a “special watch” is being kept outside the residences of some senior political leaders and police personnel have been deployed at important establishments

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Till early Wednesday afternoon, no trouble was reported in Delhi on account of the court verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case. (HT file)

The Delhi Police have heightened the security vigil in the national capital in view of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which the court verdict was announced on Wednesday.

A senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified said that a “special watch” is being kept outside the residences of some senior political leaders and police personnel have been deployed at important establishments.

Also Read: UP Police put on high alert, told to prevent gatherings

“We have additional police and paramilitary force at our disposal. We are keeping a watch and will press them into service if we feel any apprehension of law and order situation,” said the officer.

 WATCH| Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says ‘demolition not pre-planned’

As of early Wednesday afternoon, there was no trouble anywhere in Delhi on account of the judgment. A special court on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

