Baby dies after family bringing her blood meets with accident

A six-day-old baby with low haemoglobin died at an east Delhi hospital on Saturday morning, five hours after three members of her family were hit by another car at the traffic junction of Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg in central Delhi, police said.

Police said the accident took place when the family was returning after getting blood from Indian Red Cross Society in New Delhi’s Sansad Marg for the baby’s treatment. However, their Wagon R car was hit by a BMW at the intersection around 3.30 am on Saturday, injuring all three. The blood packets were also damaged in the accident.

It was not immediately clear if the baby could have been saved if the toddler would have got the blood transfusion since she was already critical.

The driver of the errant vehicle, a 27-year-old used car dealer, was caught near the accident spot, Rajender Dubey, the assistant commissioner of police (Barakhamba Road), said.

“The driver, Shahzaib Sheikh, told us he was test-driving a used BMW that had recently been sold to his garage,” the ACP said. Sheikh has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the lives of others.

The baby was born at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in East Delhi on July 5. She was her parents’ first child. They family lives in Trilokpuri and her father is a painting contractor.

“Soon after her birth, we got to know she had a low haemoglobin level. Doctors advised us to arrange blood to save her,” the baby’s uncle, Shakti Singh, who runs a catering business, said.

“When we contacted Indian Red Cross Society, they asked us to collect blood on Friday night. We told them that my wife could donate in return the next day,” Shakti said.

Shakti, his wife and his sister left the Indian Red Cross Society with blood packets early Saturday in their Wagon R car and set out for LBS Hospital.

“While we were crossing the traffic intersection of Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg, a white car suddenly hit our car from the passenger side. The BMW was being driven dangerously and at a very high speed,” Shakti said.

Shakti, in his statement to the police, said the errant driver escaped from the spot but the ACP said that a PCR team stationed nearby soon caught the driver.

At the accident spot, an injured Shakti and his sister were stuck inside the car while his wife was thrown on the road. “The packets fell out of the car onto the road and were damaged,” Shakti said.

When the police arrived, Shakti said he urged them to let him take the blood to the hospital, but the police rushed him to a hospital given his injuries. “The packets were destroyed,” a police investigator said.

While Shakti was discharged the same day, his wife and sister remain hospitalised. “My wife is in a serious condition as she has severe internal bleeding,” Shakti said.

The worst news came five hours later, around 8.30am on Saturday. “My niece had passed away,” Shakti said.

As for the accused driver, the police said they were yet to ascertain why he was taking a test drive at that hour and what led to the mishap. “While the initial probe has suggested that he wasn’t drunk at the time of the accident, we are awaiting his blood test reports to be sure,” ACP Dubey said.