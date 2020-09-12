Back on track: Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings

Days after resuming operations in a phased manner across the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm) from Saturday. The metro services were shut on March 22, in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

On Friday, the Delhi Metro recorded a total ridership of 1,28,886 (till 7.30pm). The Magenta Line catered to 6,953 passengers and Grey Line to 514 passengers. The ridership on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli) was 41,689, while it was 38,623 on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic Centre). Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) got 8,678 passengers and Red Line 15,485 passengers.

On Sundays, (starting from September 20) the services will commence at 8 am from all such sections which had this practice in vogue before the lockdown also.

However, DMRC added that the metro operations will start at 6 am tomorrow--September 13, as a part of the graded opening.

The DMRC resumed its services on September 7 in a phase-wise manner. The gradual opening will be completed today with the reopening of the Airport Express line.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.