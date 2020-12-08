Bed attached to truck, desi geyser that run on wood fire-- farmers find ways to cope at protest sites

From sofa-cum-beds attached to the exterior of trucks, to portable ‘desi geysers’ that run on wood and cow dung cakes, some creature comforts are at hand for the Punjabi farmers camping at the Singhu border to protest the Centre’s new farm laws.

The most visible of these comforts at the Singhu Border were the sofa-cum-beds jutting out of trucks, padded with mattresses. Up to four farmers sat on each on them, some reading newspapers, others holding discussions.

Known in Punjab as ‘manja’, this is a foldable iron structure which farmers --mostly in sugarcane producing belts of Punjab -- get installed after purchasing trucks. When not used, they are folded back into the truck wall.

“In Punjab, when we take sugarcane to mills, we have to sometimes spend up to two days and nights in our trucks, while waiting in queues. The seats inside are uncomfortable to sleep on, so the bed comes handy,” said Komaldeep Singh Cheema, who brought one such truck from Cheema Kalan village in Jalandhar.

About 3.5 feet wide and six feet long, these beds can comfortably allow two adults to sleep in and seat four to five people. They also have arrangements to fix mosquito nets.

“In our villages, when a small group of farmers wish to have a meeting, we place three or four trucks in a circle and roll out the manjas. Here, the manjas are providing a break from the monotony of sitting inside the trucks or standing on the road. It actually feels like a luxury during these protests,” said Cheema.

“Locally we also refer it to as daftar (office). The more mattresses you add you it, the more comfortable it gets,” said Harenderjeet Singh Sodhi, another farmer from Pindal Majra village of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

A three to four foot tall water heating equipment which the farmers call a “desi geyser” is also turning out to be a boon in the Delhi cold. At several points, particularly near langars and bathing spaces, the geyser made of iron or tin is being used to heat water for bathing or washing utensils.

“In villages, we prefer the desi geyser to the electric ones. It heats water in five to ten minutes from the wood fire or cow dung cake fire. The advantage is that unlike a stove, it needs little fuel,” said Harmandeep Singh who belongs to Dhindsa village in Ferozpur.

The compact cylindrical apparatus pumps out hot water from a pipe when more water is poured from the top. “We asked our families to send it when we realised that we were going to camp here ( Singhu) for long and the weather is it going to get colder,” said Jasveer Singh, a farmer from Sodhi Nagar in Ferozpur.

Farmers have brought several trucks filled with cow dung cakes and wood. The actual intent was to use them for cooking once the gas cylinders ran empty, but the fuel is now being used for the geysers.

Among the other things associated with farming that are coming in handy are hundreds of plastic fertilizer sacks.

“Earlier we would stitch together several such sacks to make floor mats. Now we use them as roofs on our trucks. They get heated during the day and retain the heat to keep our trucks cosy at night,” said Jasvinder Singh, a farmer from Bhalri village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab.

HT had earlier reported how sofas made of hay are being used to seat farmers at the protest site.