Bharat Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass

Seven other borders that have remained closed are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and Chilla border, connecting Delhi and Noida, in east Delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel stand guard at Singhu border during the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi on December 8. (PTI)

Protesting farmers on Tuesday completely blocked Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border that connects Delhi and Ghaziabad amid their call for Bharat Bandh. Until Monday night, only one carriageway of the highway was blocked along with the service road of NH-24 at the UP gate border that is closed for the past 10 days.

The highway, that was forced shut by the protesting farmers around 10am on Tuesday, saw traffic snarls, prompting the Delhi Police to ensure additional deployment of security personnel as well as the traffic police. The farmers, however, kept a passage open for emergency service vehicles.

A video also surfaced of farmer groups at Ghazipur border making way for a hearse van and its accompanying vehicles.

Apart from the Delhi-Meerut expressway, seven other borders that have remained completely closed due to the farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and Chilla border, connecting Delhi and Noida, in east Delhi.

As many as 4,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure smooth traffic. Additional force has also been stationed at marketplaces and residential areas to maintain the law and order.

Delhi Police spokesperson Eish Singhal said they have sufficient force on ground to ensure the traffic remains smooth. “The situation is being closely watched at the border areas. Diversions have been made wherever required to ensure minimum inconvenience to the general public,” he said. Police have also arranged for drones to monitor traffic and the borders.

