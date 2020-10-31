Biker smashes challan machine after being stopped for helmet violation

A 26-year-old bike rider on Wednesday evening smashed the challan machine of the traffic police in east Delhi’s Mandawali, after he was stopped and asked to pay a fine for his pillion rider not wearing a helmet.

Police said the man later not only had to pay the fine but was also arrested for destroying the challan machine.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that the man was booked for robbery, obstructing a public servant from performing his duty and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. “He was arrested, but was let off on bail,” said the DCP.

Investigators identified the man by his first name, Santan, a resident of east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. Santan works at a call centre, said the officer.

The alleged incident happened around 6.30pm on Wednesday, when traffic police assistant sub-inspector Kailash Chand was regulating vehicular movement near the Mother Dairy T-point in Mandawali.

In his statement to the local police, Chand said that he noticed a motorcycle rider, with a pillion rider not wearing a helmet, approaching him.

Chand stopped the biker and asked him for his driving licence and the motorcycle’s registration certificate, before informing him that he will have to pay a penalty of Rs1,000 for the helmet violation.

“He gave me his licence, but refused to share his phone number and insisted that he be issued an online challan,” said Chand.

When Chand informed him that issuing an online challan required him to furnish his licence and the motorcycle’s registration certificate, Santan allegedly began “misbehaving” with the traffic police staff.

“He snatched the challan device from my colleague and tried to flee,” Chand alleged.

The traffic policemen caught up with him, but Santan allegedly smashed the challan machine on the road, leaving it shattered.

That prompted the traffic police to dial the local police station, upon which a case against Santan was registered at Mandawali .

In the past, drivers in Delhi have been known to snatch or steal alcometers from the traffic police on being detected to be drunk while driving.