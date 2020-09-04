BJP chief writes to Kejriwal, urges him to rehabilitate slum dwellers displaced by SC order

Days after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings, situated along railway tracks in Delhi, within three months, the BJP has urged the Delhi government to rehabilitate the displaced people in the vacant housing available at the government’s disposal.

The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing a plea filed in the MC Mehta case relating to Delhi pollution, issued the directions after the Indian Railways informed the court that despite a special task force constituted to remove encroachments, political interference was stopping the removal of slums.

To ensure compliance of its order, the apex court has also stopped any other court from putting a stay on the demolition.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has written to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting that the displaced slum inhabitants be provided housing at the government housing. Gupta said, “We request the CM to allot the available and vacant Rajiv Awas Yojana flats with the Delhi government to these residents on humanitarian grounds. As per our information, there are close to 50,000 flats lying vacant with the government.”

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said the Congress government under the late Sheila Dikshit had established the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in 2010 with a clear mandate to provide safe housing to residents of slum clusters. “In the past few years, the state and centre have done nothing,” Chaudhary said.

A Delhi government spokesperson said, “It is inhuman that the BJP favours the demolition of slums during a pandemic. The Delhi government is exploring all options on how to help them.”