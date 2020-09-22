BJP Delhi unit seeks Centre’s nod for Ramlila events in city

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit has requested the Centre for permission to organise Ramlila this year. Senior party leaders met Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy in this regard on Monday.

BJP leaders said Ramlila would be even more special this year as the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya also began earlier in 2020. BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who met Reddy, said, “It is a matter of faith of lakhs of people. It is even more special this time as the construction work of Ram temple has started and PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple.”

In August, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal in this regard. BJP leaders said that the Centre should issue guidelines for organising the events. “We have requested the Centre to issue guidelines for organising such events. The organisers will ensure all safety measures...The government should issue guidelines for such events,” said Bidhuri.