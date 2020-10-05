Sections
Home / Delhi News / BJP leaders start outreach programmes on new farm bills

BJP leaders start outreach programmes on new farm bills

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Sunday organised an outreach programme to tell farmers about the new laws passed by the Parliament—three farm bills.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Sunday organised an outreach programme to tell farmers about the new laws passed by the Parliament—three farm bills.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, some MPs, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party leaders held public meetings in villages to highlight the benefits of the decision taken by the Narendra Modi government.

While addressing a meeting in Pooth Khurd in Bawana, Gupta hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for opposing the bill and said that they have not done anything for the farmers of Delhi.

“You had promised that farmers in Delhi will get the status of farmers so that they can avail the benefits like all other farmers in the county. But Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promise. Farmers don’t have the permission to dig borewell for irrigation. They don’t get any subsidy on the equipment used in farming, just like other farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is what Delhi government has done for them,” said Gupta.

BJP MLA and LOP Bidhuri said that the opposition parties are trying to misguide the farmers. “The system of minimum support price (MSP) will continue and government procurement of food grains from farmers will be done in the mandis as before. Not only this, the government has also ensured that the price of the crop of the farmer should be paid in just three days,” he said at the meeting organised in his constituency.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari, former Delhi BJP chief, held meetings in their respective constituencies.

