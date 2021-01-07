Sections
BJP should immediately dissolve Delhi’s municipal corporation, hold fresh polls: AAP

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP has “miserably” failed to run the city’s municipal corporation. Bhardwaj alleged that during the 2017 municipal corporation election campaign, the then Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had misled people by promising that there will be no scarcity of money in the municipal corporations because the BJP will directly bring in funds from the Central government.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“AAP demands that the BJP should immediately dissolve the municipal corporation and a fresh election must take place,” said Bhardwaj. (HT file photo)

“Tiwari misled the people of Delhi by making false promises and did not bring a single penny from the Centre. He should resign from the post of MP,” said Bhardwaj.

He further said despite getting the full amount of funding from the Kejriwal government and increasing the house tax and many other taxes as well, the BJP-ruled MCD claims that they do not have any money to pay the salaries of the employees. PTI UZM RDM RDM

