BJP threatens stir if those without cards do not get free ration

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Thursday said it would launch a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not provide ration to 1 million...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT correspondent,

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Thursday said it would launch a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not provide ration to 1 million people, who were yet to receive ration cards, in 15 days.

“In April, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said even those without ration cards would be given free ration. The scheme was discontinued after one month...On May 7, the Delhi HC directed the Delhi government to provide ration to the poor who do not have ration cards. On May 18, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the non-compliance of its order,” said a joint statement issued by Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

It said, “The Delhi government has not given ration cards to a single poor person while 10 lakh have applied for new ration cards. If the ration cards of these poor people are not issued immediately and free ration is not given to them, then in next 15 days, the BJP would launch a big agitation all over Delhi.”



The Aam Aadmi Party did not comment on the matter.

