BMC orders Global Pagoda at Gorai shut between December 5 and 7

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:46 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Hundreds of Ambedkar followers visit the memorial in Mumbai’s Dadar on his death anniversary. (PHOTO COURTESY: BMC)

Municipal authorities in Mumbai have cited the Covid-19 pandemic and ordered the closure of Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai between December 5 and 7.

The Pagoda is a meditation centre and also a monument built as a tribute to Lord Gautama Buddha near Gorai beach. Hundreds of followers of Dr B R Ambedkar who visit his memorial at Dadar in Mumbai on his death anniversary on December 6, also visit the Pagoda.

BMC officials said the decision to close the memorial was taken at a meeting of police, ward officials, and the Pagoda’s management on Friday.

A BMC official said, “Every year hundreds of people gather at the Pagoda during this time of the year and mere appeal may not help. Hence, we have ordered the management to keep the Pagoda kept shut under the Epidemic Act.”



The BMC has said the annual event to pay homage to Ambedkar, who headed the Constitution’s drafting committee, will be organised virtually.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “This year, on December 06, I will request all citizens to not have gatherings anywhere that might help Covid-19 spread. Instead, we should continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and maintain all type of hygiene to control the spread of Covid-19.”

Around 500 stalls are set up for selling books, lamps, calendars, decorations, posters, T-shirts, watches carrying Ambedkar’s image near the memorial. No such stall will be allowed this year.

Anandraj Ambedkar, grandson of Bhimrao Ambedkar, last week cited Covid-19 and appealed to people to not visit Mumbai in large numbers. “I appeal to all followers to organise events at a smaller scale in districts and towns to ensure the safety of all the citizens.”

