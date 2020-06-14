Body of 20-yr-old man with stab injuries found at park in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar

The body of a 20-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found lying at Chhath Pooja Park in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Suraj, was an e-rickshaw driver and stayed in Rithala village, they said.

The body was spotted by the guard of the park who then informed police around 11.15 pm on Saturday, police said.

Police suspected involvement of at least two-three people in the killing and said according to preliminary investigation, it seemed that the accused fled after stabbing the man to death.

The victim sustained severe stab injuries on his neck, stomach and chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Pramod K Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.

A case was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station in this regard and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits and ascertain the motive being the killing, he said.

The family of the deceased, however, has not made any allegations so far, Mishra added.

The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.