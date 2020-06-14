Sections
Home / Delhi News / Body of 20-yr-old man with stab injuries found at park in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar

Body of 20-yr-old man with stab injuries found at park in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar

The body of a 20-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found lying at Chhath Pooja Park in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The body was spotted by the guard of the park who then informed police around 11.15 pm on Saturday, police said. (File photo for representation)

The body of a 20-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found lying at Chhath Pooja Park in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Suraj, was an e-rickshaw driver and stayed in Rithala village, they said.

The body was spotted by the guard of the park who then informed police around 11.15 pm on Saturday, police said.

Police suspected involvement of at least two-three people in the killing and said according to preliminary investigation, it seemed that the accused fled after stabbing the man to death.



The victim sustained severe stab injuries on his neck, stomach and chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Pramod K Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.

A case was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station in this regard and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits and ascertain the motive being the killing, he said.

The family of the deceased, however, has not made any allegations so far, Mishra added.

The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison
Jun 14, 2020 21:58 IST
Nine deaths and 320 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune
Jun 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura
Jun 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Jun 14, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.