Body of businessman dumped from moving train recovered from Bharuch in Gujarat

The body of a Delhi businessman, which was dumped from a moving Rajdhani Express train on November 13, was recovered by the railway police from along the tracks in Bharuch, Gujarat, late Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to police, the businessman, 46-year-old Neeraj Gupta, was murdered on November 12 and his body stuffed in a suitcase that was left in the pantry of the train for 12 hours by his alleged killer, Muhammad Juber, who is employed with the Railways’ pantry department.

Juber, his fiancee Faisal and her mother Shaheen Naaz were Wednesday arrested for Gupta’s murder. Police said Faisal was having an affair with Gupta for the past 10 years and the businessman had opposed her getting engaged to Juber. He wanted her to call off the wedding.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said the suitcase containing the body was found lying along the tracks some distance from the Bharuch railway station. “It is being brought back to Delhi,” he said.

Arya said Gupta ran a finance firm in Karol Bagh and lived with his wife and two children in North Delhi’s Model Town. “For the past 10 years, he was in a relationship with Faisal, who was his employee,” said the DCP.

According to the police, Gupta’s family knew of the relationship.

“Recently, Faisal got engaged to Juber and Gupta was not for it,” said the DCP, adding that Gupta still had no intention of leaving his wife and children.

“On the night of November 12, Gupta visited Faisal’s home in Adarsh Nagar and tried to persuade her to not get married. Juber and Shaheen Naaz were also there at that time and an argument ensued. Gupta allegedly pushed Faisal and an enraged Juber smashed Gupta’s head with a brick. He then used a knife to stab Gupta before slitting his throat,” said the officer.

To dispose of the body, the trio allegedly stuffed it in an extra large suitcase. “The next morning, they booked a cab and left for Nizamuddin railway station with the suitcase,” said Arya.

“Since Juber was already employed with the pantry department, he found it easy to gain access to the Rajdhani train leaving for Goa that afternoon,” said Arya.

Juber then left the suitcase in the pantry car and waited till nightfall. An official with the Railways said while meals are currently not being prepared in the pantry cars due to Covid-19 restrictions, tea is sometimes readied in those compartments.

On November 14, Gupta’s friend first filed a missing report at Adarsh Nagar police station and that was followed by his wife registering an FIR of kidnapping on Wednesday. “Since we were informed about Gupta’s extramarital affair and that he had last visited Faisal’s home before going missing, we began questioning the woman and her mother,” said the DCP.

The women allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed Juber’s role as well, following which they were arrested..

“Juber couldn’t tell us the exact place where he had dumped the body -- he said he dumped it from the moving train was around 11.30pm on November 13,” said Arya. The Delhi Police were making efforts to find the body when the railway police from Gujarat got in touch with them.

.