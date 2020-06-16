Body of missing chemist found near Rohini park

Sections
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 06:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The body of a 37-year-old chemist was found early Sunday morning at an isolated place near Japanese Park in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector 10, almost 13 kilometres away from his shop in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, from where he went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The chemist, Ashish Gupta, lived with his father, wife and two children. He used to run his medical store from the ground floor of the same building.

His family members suspect he was abducted and killed in a robbery attempt, as his gold chain, wallet and mobile phone were missing.

The police said they are probing the murder and robbery angles. “Prima facie, it doesn’t look like a case of natural death or suicide. But we will register a case under appropriate sections of IPC only after getting the autopsy report,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.



