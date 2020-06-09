Sections
Bois locker room case: FIR filed after girl alleges harassment

Police found that an Instagram group of school students was used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of girls. They have so far questioned the group’s administrator, who is a juvenile.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police said the girl was one who initially shared screenshots from the ‘bois locker room’ group of students . (File photo)

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell has registered a case to probe the alleged harassment of a whistle-blower in the case involving an Instagram group of school students, who morphed and shared photographs of girls and women, officials said on Monday.

“The girl lodged a complaint with the police on June 1 alleging that she has received threats on social media for bringing out in public the screenshots of the bois locker room. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been filed to track the accused,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity. Deputy police commissioner (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy confirmed the FIR has been registered. Police said the girl was one who initially shared screenshots from the ‘bois locker room’ group of students of several prominent schools in south Delhi and Noida that triggered an outrage.

Police found that the group was used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of girls. They have so far questioned the group’s administrator, who is a juvenile.

