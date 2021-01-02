Delhi border blockade continues due to farmers’ protest

Farmers on a protest against three new central agri laws, at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Farmer groups continued to block traffic from Ghaziabad and Noida to Delhi on Saturday even as the vehicular movement continued smoothly the other way around. The Singhu and Tikri border crossing points from Delhi to Haryana have also remained completely blocked since last month when the farmer agitation against three laws enacted to liberalize the sector started.

A police officer said the traffic was moving from Delhi to Noida smoothly as usual via the Chila border while the lane leading to Delhi remains blocked. Farmers also continue to block one side of the Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway.

“We are maintaining sufficient deployment of the security personnel at the border to ensure law and order,” the officer said.

At the Ghazipur border, the National Highway-24’s service lane continued to remain closed for traffic.

In a tweet, the Delhi traffic police on Friday said, “The Chilla & Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders.”

In another tweet, they added: “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.”