Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Building collapses in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, one injured

Building collapses in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, one injured

This incident comes almost three weeks after an abandoned three-storey building had collapsed in Keshavpuram area of the national capital.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo. Representative image)

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area on Monday morning. Police officials stated that the granddaughter of the owner of the building was injured in the mishap and has been hospitalised.

The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added.

This incident comes almost three weeks after an abandoned three-storey building had collapsed in Keshavpuram area of the national capital.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police had said adding that the building was located in an industrial area near Britannia Chowk and was not in use. Parts of the building were damaged and were being demolished over the past few days, they said.

(With inputs from Karn Singh)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

‘Govt was alway certain we would bounce back’: Rajnath on Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Google delays return to office and eyes ‘flexible work week’
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
India’s tally of active Covid-19 cases lowest after 149 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.