Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh

Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh

Minister Gopal Rai will convene a meeting with representatives from the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Police on Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:26 IST

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Green crackers on display at a shop ahead of Diwali, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Even green crackers have been banned in Delhi. (HT file)

Bursting or selling crackers this season can earn you a fine of up to Rs1 lakh under, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, including “green crackers”, in Delhi, Rai said that people caught selling or bursting firecrackers can be fined up to Rs1 lakh under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act (1981).

“Prosecutions will be made under the Air Act, which has a provision to slap fines going as high as Rs1 lakh,” Rai said on Friday.

Also read | Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre



Rai said he will convene a meeting with representatives from the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Police on Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban.



According to Kejriwal’s announcement on Thursday, the cracker ban will be in force from November 7 to November 30.

“While the regular pollution sources in Delhi continue to remain consistent throughout the year, bursting crackers ahead of Diwali and the stubble burning in neighbouring states add to Delhi’s pollution levels. Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, saving people’s lives is more important than the economic aspect of losses borne by cracker traders,” Rai said.

Rai also announced the setting up of 15-member impact assessment panel to monitor spraying and record the effectiveness of the ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ which promises to turn farm stubble into manure. This has been promoted as a solution for mass stubble burning in the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which adds to the foul air in Delhi every winter.

Rai said that the panel will consist of MLAs, district level officials and scientists from the Indian Agriculture and Research Institute.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 15:08 IST
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Nov 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Nov 06, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Sensex rallies 552.90 points to settle at 41,893.06
Nov 06, 2020 15:50 IST
Joe Biden takes lead from Donald Trump in Georgia for first time
Nov 06, 2020 15:47 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and family celebrate Kevin Jonas’ birthday
Nov 06, 2020 15:40 IST
How Punjab’s farmer is fighting our battle as his own
Nov 06, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.