Can declare OBE exam results only by Oct 20, DU tells high court

The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it would not be able to declare the results of final-year undergraduate students by October 12, as sought by the court on September 23, as a few of its officials on the South Campus have tested positive for Covid-19, following which the varsity had to shut its examination branch till October 1.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad, the varsity said after taking a stock of the situation, it will be able to declare the results only by October 20 for BSc (Hons) students (17 courses). The results of vocational courses can be expected tentatively by October 29, while those of BA (Programme) courses may be delayed due to the large volume and combination of papers involved.

The court is hearing a petition filed by law student Prateek Sharma and the National Federation of the Blind, who wanted better facilities for physically disabled students during examinations.

Delhi University had conducted the final-year examinations for undergraduate students from August 1 to 31 in the online open-book mode and later in the blended method (online and physical examinations) from September 14.

On September 23, the court had expressed its unhappiness on the extended schedule of the DU in declaring the results of examinations. It had said the varsity should take all steps to expedite the results as many students have to secure admissions in universities in the country and abroad.

The court had also sought to know if the varsity could declare results by October 12. In response, DU said, “After taking stock of the situation, it is most respectfully submitted that the university reiterates the tentative dates to declare results as submitted before the court on September 23.”

The DU counsel, advocate MS Rupal, also told the judges that it has hired 10 more data entry operators, in addition to the 40 already hired from the National Informatics Centre, to expedite the work on tabulation of results. “The university has undertaken efforts to maintain the timeline to declare results, while maintaining social distancing at the workplace,” he said.

DU further told the court that the tentative schedule for results declaration can be met only once all answer scripts are emailed to the respective examiners. “This is a time-consuming process. A fair and proper evaluation of answer scripts requires that no undue pressure is imposed on examiners,” the affidavit said.

Following these submissions, the court posted the matter to October 12 and asked the varsity to furnish a fresh status report. on that day.

A member of the University’s examination branch, requesting anonymity, said, “The university has started releasing results and the results of some courses have already been declared. It will take some more weeks to wrap up the remaining evaluation process.”