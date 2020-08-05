Can’t interfere with govt order banning defence personnel from using social media, says Delhi HC

Sections
Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:12 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi High court Wednesday dismissed a plea by a senior army officer, challenging the ban on the use of social media by army personnel, and stated that earlier advisories and directives regarding the conduct and behaviour of army personnel on social networking sites have not been abided with by some.

A bench of justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and justice Asha Menon said several personnel “unsuspectingly” answered all kinds of questions related to their postings and whereabouts on social media and such information, when collated from a number of sources, can easily convey a full picture to an expert spy.

The court was hearing a plea by lieutenant colonel PK Choudhary who had sought the court’s direction to the director general of military intelligence to withdraw its June 6 policy, ordering all members of the Indian army to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other such applications.

In the petition, filed through advocates Shivank Pratap Singh and Sanandika Pratap Singh, the officer sought direction to the Centre through the ministry of defence to withdraw its June 6 order.



In a 19-page judgment dismissing his plea, the court said “warfare and intercountry rivalries and animosities today are not confined to the accession of territory and destruction of installations and infrastructure of enemy countries but also extend to influencing and affecting the economies and the political stability of enemy country, including by inciting civil unrest and disturbance and influencing the political will of the citizens of the enemy country”.

The bench refused to interfere with the order and said that no satisfactory answer was obtained from the petitioner when he was told to explore alternative means for connecting with family and friends. The court also said the officer was being “followed (online)” by a large number of people and he keeps commenting on their posts and tweets, which is a breach of earlier advisories and regulations.

The plea by the army officer had also said he is an active user of Facebook and uses the platform to connect with his friends and family as most of them are settled abroad, including his elder daughter.

