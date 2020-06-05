Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections

Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections

The city recorded 44 more deaths from the respiratory illness that took its total fatalities to 650, according to the state’s official health bulletin.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With the exception of June 1, the Capital has been recording at least 1,000 new infections daily for the last eight days. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) disease cases in Delhi exceeded the 25,000-mark on Thursday as the Capital added 1,359 new infections, continuing with the trend of reporting more than 1,000 cases daily.

The city recorded 44 more deaths from the respiratory illness that took its total fatalities to 650, according to the state’s official health bulletin. Out of these, 22 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours and the remaining were added as part of a backlog cleared by the death audit committee.

With the exception of June 1, the Capital has been recording at least 1,000 new infections daily for the last eight days. Delhi is now in the third scenario for which an expert committee, set up in March-end, had advised the government to prepare for — 100 cases a day, 500 cases a day, and 1,000 cases a day. The government this week also set up a second 5-member expert committee to evaluate its preparedness to handle an increase in Covid-19 cases even as the Capital has been easing lockdown measures in accordance with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ plan.

Delhi is also nearing the 10,000-mark in recoveries, with 9,898 patients having recovered from the disease till Thursday, according to the bulletin.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
Jun 05, 2020 03:44 IST
US tech firms make a beeline for foothold in Indian telecom
Jun 05, 2020 03:38 IST
Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
SC asks RBI, FinMin to reply on interest relief
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.