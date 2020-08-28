Sections
Home / Delhi News / Car falls 30-feet from flyover in west Delhi; 2 seriously injured

Car falls 30-feet from flyover in west Delhi; 2 seriously injured

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, soon after the car climbed the flyover from Janakpuri side

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:58 IST

By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The severely damaged car after it fell from the elevated Janakpuri flyover on August 27. (HT photo )

Two men were grievously injured after their car fell from the Janakpuri elevated flyover in West Delhi and landed on the service road below late on Thursday night, police said.

According to Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), the car, a Honda City, took nearly a 30-feet plunge after flying off the flyover and crossing over its side wall on the left.

Also read: 20-year-old BBA student arrested after cyclist dies in accident

The injured men have been identified as Anuj and his friend Vijay, both 29 and residents of outer Delhi neighbourhoods. “Given the manner of its fall, it appears the car was being driven at a high speed,” said the DCP. The blood test reports of the two men are yet to arrive so the police couldn’t immediately say if the person driving the car was under the influence.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, soon after the car climbed the flyover from Janakpuri side, the DCP said. “Fortunately, there was no vehicle on the service road below where it landed. The car was badly damaged. Our policemen rushed the injured men to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said the DCP.



The duo is in a critical condition and their families got them shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

The DCP said that police would write to the civic agencies to get the side walls of the flyover raised as it was a matter of concern that its height wasn’t enough to prevent the car from falling down.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and the police are probing, said the DCP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
PFI member arrested in Uttar Pradesh for offensive social media post
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
5 more volunteers inoculated with Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Pune: Latest developments
Aug 28, 2020 09:33 IST
Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty tops 11,600
Aug 28, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.