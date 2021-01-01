Case lodged against Nehru Place bar-cafe for Covid rules violations

The Delhi Police on Friday said they had registered a case against “MHouse”, a bar and cafe in south Delhi’s Nehru Place, and arrested its manager for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines and night restrictions that were imposed in Delhi to prevent large gathering in public places for New Year celebrations due to the pandemic.

The police said that the MHouse management was serving “hookah” to the guests despite not having a licence for it and they have taken photographs of the same.

But the management of the cafe and bar management, refuted the allegations by saying that “nobody was served sheesha (hukka)” and that the police only “found sheesha lying in boxes”.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that around 2 am on January 1, the Kalkaji police station team team reached the MHouse. “There was a crowd who were being served hukka and alcohol. Moreover, the guidelines of social distancing were not being followed by them,” said DCP Meena.

DCP Meena said that the manager of the club, Umesh Chand, was asked about the permission of the bar as well as the cafe but he could not produce them. The officer said the manager could not give any satisfactory reply. The team members took photographs of the bar and cafe and asked the manager to accompany them to the police station.

“As the social distancing guidelines and directions of night curfew (restrictions) issued by the Delhi government were being followed, a case was registered under section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), and 4/21 (1) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) Act. The manager, Umesh Chand was arrested,” said Meena.

Chand, who was later released from the police station, in a statement denied the allegations.

“...There was no sheesha (hukka) served in our premises. When the police team visited our premises sheesha was lying in boxes. I would also like to update that we were maintaining social distancing in our outlet as per DDMA guidelines and we have all valid licenses to operate our premises and the same was also shown to the concerned police,” said Chand.