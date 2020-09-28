Caste-related crimes on the rise in UP: AAP

Delhi minister for social welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday condemned the sexual assault on a 19-year-old girl at Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the incident in which the Dalit girl was assaulted by upper caste men, Gautam said there has been a “continuous rise” in the number of crimes against Dalits and Brahmins in UP.

Bharadwaj said under the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the condition of Dalits and Brahmins has deteriorated drastically. He also said that members of Thakur community have been appointed to most of the top positions since the CM belongs to the same caste.

He said two other minor girls were targeted in the same district (Hathras) on August 24 and on August 14.

“Looking into the crimes that are happening in Uttar Pradesh, we have found that Scheduled Castes and Tribes, OBCs and Brahmins are constantly being targeted. This is happening because of the attitude of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The morale of the people of a particular community is high because whenever the people associated with that community commit any crime, no action is taken against them. A recent survey has shown 25% of caste-related crimes are reported from UP followed by Madhya Pradesh. Both these states are run by BJP. On the other hand, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan caste-related crimes are also increasing,” he said.

Gautam said that all such crimes should be stopped and the government should be proactive in handling these cases.

Referring to the gang rape of the 19-year-old girl, a senior UP police officer said, “The police have arrested all the four accused named in the FIR. And the victim is undergoing treatment at Aligarh medical college.”