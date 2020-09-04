CBSE compartment exams from September 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will conduct compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 from September 22 to 29.

The board will also conduct re-examinations for those candidates who have failed in practical tests.

In a statement issued on Friday, CBSE Controller examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said that all candidates will follow physical distancing norms at the examination centers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle. All the candidates will cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the statement read.

“In addition to theory examination given above, there will also be practical examination in respect of those candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical... Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students, who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams, to be conducted for those who have failed or are seeking improvement in subjects they appeared in, in view of the covid-19 pandemic. The Court directed CBSE to file its response by September 7 and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

Around 150,000 students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 will appear in these exams.