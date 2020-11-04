CBSE reschedules CTET exam to January 31 next year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled to be held in July and later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be conducted on January 31, 2021.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the board has also announced to add 23 new centres for the exam.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the board said, “The 14th edition of CTET, which was scheduled to be held on 05-07-2020 (Sunday) in 112 cities all over the country and later postponed due to administrative reasons, the said examination will now be held on 31.01.2021. To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the said examinations will now be conducted in 135 cities.”

The new examination cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CTET is a national-level exam conducted by the CBSE twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1 to 8.

Following requests from candidates making changes in their choice of centres, the board has also decided to give one time chance for corrections. “The candidates who wish to change their examination city can make online corrections from 07.11.2020 to 16.11.2020 up to 11.59 pm. Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them, but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates,” the statement added.