CBSE results: Higher scores will lead to higher cut-offs, say DU officials

With a significantly high number of students scoring in the 90-95% range in the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 examination , Delhi University (DU) officials and principals on Monday said the results are likely to push up the cut-off marks for admissions to undergraduate courses this year. Compared to last year, the number of students scoring 95% and above has increased by 118.6% and those getting 90% and above by 67.48% this year.

“If the number of students scoring over 90% is high, cut-offs will be higher too,” a senior Delhi University official said, requesting anonymity. Asked about the likely date for cut-offs, the official said the university is waiting for the University Grants Commission (UGC) to issue the revised academic calendar.

Last year, 94,299 students had scored in the 90-95% range, keeping the DU cut-offs high. Hindu College had the highest cut-off of 99% in 2019, only slightly higher that Lady Shri Ram College’s 98.75% in 2018.

“There are a lot of interlinked factors. For instance, students who want admission in science courses are also likely to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. If they get admission to engineering and medical institutes, they might drop out of the undergraduate courses. The entrance tests for DU courses are to be conducted by National Testing Agency, which will conduct other entrance exams as well. We will factor these in while planning the cut-off dates,” the official said.

Registrations for various undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil courses began on June 20 and will continue until July 18. A total of 237,117 students had registered for the undergraduate courses till Monday evening. Last year, 205,434 of 258,388 applicants in DU were from CBSE.

Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said the students who had already registered for admission and paid their fee could update their CBSE marks on DU’s website.

“The tab to update the academic section is already available. They can update their marks till the cut-offs are announced,” she said. During a webinar conducted on Sunday attended by students, parents, and other stakeholders, Bagai had said that cut-offs were likely to be released in September.

“Looking at the preliminary information, we don’t think we’ll be able to keep the percentage low. The results have been declared today and the data will emerge gradually once students start submitting it to the university. Once the university sends this data to the colleges, we can take a look at the courses and students who have applied for the courses and then decide the cut-offs accordingly,” Anju Shrivastava, principal of Hindu College, said.

Though exams were not conducted for some subjects, including Geography, Computer Science, and Sociology, principals across DU colleges said it was unlikely to impact the cut-off for those subjects.

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the acting principal of Miranda House, said, “The cut-offs will only be slightly higher or the same as last year and students should not be despondent. However, the diversity that comes to Delhi might be different because of the Covid-19 situation. Parents will be nervous about sending their children away in such uncertain times.”