No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt

There is no community spread of coronavirus in Delhi, which has seen an exponential increase in the number of cases over the past week, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said quoting officials from the Centre after a meeting with State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.

“Officials from Centre say no community transmission of Covid-19 virus in Delhi,” said Sisodia.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Sisodia, who attended the meeting as CM Arvind Kejriwal was unwell and in self-isolation, said the city-state will see 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July-end and said the government will need 80,000 bed by that time to cater to the patients. The deputy CM, however, provided no explanation as to how he arrived at the said numbers.

The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government’s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.

Sounding a note of caution, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, before the meeting, said of the new cases being reported in the city, nearly 50 per cent are those in which the source of infection is not known.

When asked if Delhi has reached community transmission level as far as coronavirus infection is concerned, Jain said declaration on this is made by the Centre.

“Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known,” he said.

Delhi’s L-G Anil Baijal has called for an all-party meeting at 3 pm today to discuss the present situation of Covid-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same.

The national capital recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the Covid-19 cases in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.