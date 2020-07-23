Chalk out protocol for issuing certificates, marksheets online: HC to DU

Remarking that it would be torture for students to wait for their degrees and marksheets, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to chalk out a protocol for issuing degree certificates, marksheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features.

Justice Pratibha M Singh said that students have to wait for several years for their marksheets and degree certificates due to delays in the transfer of data and the holding of convocations, even as Vinay Gupta, the dean of examinations, said that the data regarding the marksheets has been given to the National Academic Depository (NAD), a digital database of academic awards provided by the Centre, to upload.

“Since the NAD is a unique feature and act as a national depository for academic records, DU should utilise it effectively and take immediate steps to transfer all existing data about students to NAD,” the judge said.

The court said that in such a scenario, digital marksheets and degrees should be issued to the students as it is a fast process. It asked Gupta and the varsity to explore the possibility of digitally signed documents so that students do not face problems in the future.

“A solution is needed within four days. Why don’t you give the degrees and marksheets with the digital signature? At this stage, every university is in difficulty but this (DU) is the only one which is not helping its students.

“Give digitally signed marksheets. The process is fast enough and the digital signature software can be procured within 24 hours as a large number of students is yet to receive their documents from the varsity,” the judge said.

The dean of examination, told the court that all marksheets, except for a few subjects, are online. He also said that the varsity would explore the possibility of digitally signed marksheets.

The High Court directed that the Joint Director of DU Computer Centre officer arrange his digital signature before the next hearing date (August 4) so that the degrees can be emailed to the petitioners with his digital signature.

The court was hearing a plea by five doctors who graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, which is a part of Faculty of Medical Sciences, DU, and had not received their certificates till date even after graduating in 2018.

The plea filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon had contended that the petitioners wished to apply for their residency programmes in the United States and to sit for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

The court also said DU could take help from the IT department of the Delhi High Court to prepare a protocol for issuing digital degree certificates, marksheets and transcripts.

On Wednesday, the court had directed the varsity to take a pragmatic approach and seriously consider the option of setting up a special cell for entertaining students issues of digital certificates, marksheets and transcripts.

The matter will now be heard on August 4.