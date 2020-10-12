Chandigarh among worst performers in using Covid grant

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that Chandigarh is among the worst performers when it comes to utilising funds released to states and union territories to manage Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing his ‘Sunday Samvaad’ programme, the minister said: “Maharashtra (42.5%), Chandigarh (47.8%) and Delhi (75.4%) are worst performers in Covid-19 grant utilisation.”

In the first phase, the Government of India has released ₹3,000 crore to all states and UTs to battle the pandemic, he said.

With the country gearing up for festive season, the minister cautioned that the fight against Covid-19 was not over and “we need to unite and follow all precautions”.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “States spend money on reimbursing private hospitals and ambulances, publicity campaigns, setting up temporary hospitals and purchasing extra medical equipment. We did not require these things, as we already have adequate infrastructure.”