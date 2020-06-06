Sections
Home / Delhi News / Charge sheets filed against 19 for murders during Delhi riots

Charge sheets filed against 19 for murders during Delhi riots

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:25 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police have also charged nine people for the murder of Musharraf, a labourer and auto driver, stating that the rioters dragged Musharaff out and bludgeoned him to death. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi police on Friday filed two charge sheets in connection with the murder of two men during the riots that broke out near Shiv Vihar, north-east Delhi earlier this year. The charge sheets were filed in the murder of two persons—Aqil Ahmed and Musharraf—whose bodies were recovered from the drain in Johripur.

The police have charged 10 people for the murder of Ahmed, a mechanic, who was allegedly waylaid by the mob at Jal Board Puliya, Bhagirathi Vihar, and was murdered, while he was returning home at New Mustafabad on February 26.

Police have also charged nine people for the murder of Musharraf, a labourer and auto driver, stating that the rioters dragged Musharaff out and bludgeoned him to death. The reports were filed before Duty Magistrate Richa Parihar who posted the matter for June 18, for cognizance.

A senior police official said: “We recovered a phone of one of the accused , which showed a conversation on a WhatsApp group where one of the accused claimed they had killed two men. The reference was to Aqil Ahmed and Musharaaf. Since the chat messages were sent at the same time as the occurrence of incident, it is crucial evidence”. This person, who asked not to be named, added that “78 charge sheets have been prepared”.



According to a police statement, four bodies were recovered after the violence near Johripur Nala following which four FIRs were filed. Investigation revealed that a “WhatsApp” group was created in the intervening night of February 25-26, with the alleged rioters as members. 

“Two active members of this WhatsApp group were located and joined in the investigation,” the police said.“Based on oral evidence and the WhatsApp chat, the identity of the perpetrators was fixed,” it added. Till now, the police have filed nine charge sheets in three days in the Delhi riots case that lasted 3 days and resulted in the death of 53 people.

